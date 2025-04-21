Ballymena man was extremely irate and volatile on Christmas Eve, court hears

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:51 BST
A man who was disorderly in the Larne Street area of Ballymena on Christmas Eve has been jailed.

Bradley Douglas (27), with an address listed as Waveney Mews in Ballymena, also assaulted two police officers and resisted one of the officers by lashing out and kicking; and causing criminal damage to a police car by spitting blood on December 24 last year.

He appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

Police received a report of a disturbance in the Larne Street area around 10.30am and there had been an "indication that there may be a weapon".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The defendant was under the influence and was extremely irate and volatile and was "continually shouting profanities" at police.

He lashed out and kicked out towards police. He spat blood in the front and rear seats of a police vehicle and assaulted two officers.

A defence barrister said footage showed a "third party had a machete outside a house".

The lawyer said "these other individuals" tried to attack the defendant.

The barrister said the defendant has a cocaine and pregabalin addiction which "keep him awake four to five days at a time".

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said the defendant has "racked up" 70 previous convictions and jailed him for four months.

