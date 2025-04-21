Ballymena man was extremely irate and volatile on Christmas Eve, court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who was disorderly in the Larne Street area of Ballymena on Christmas Eve has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Douglas (27), with an address listed as Waveney Mews in Ballymena, also assaulted two police officers and resisted one of the officers by lashing out and kicking; and causing criminal damage to a police car by spitting blood on December 24 last year.

He appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police received a report of a disturbance in the Larne Street area around 10.30am and there had been an "indication that there may be a weapon".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The defendant was under the influence and was extremely irate and volatile and was "continually shouting profanities" at police.

He lashed out and kicked out towards police. He spat blood in the front and rear seats of a police vehicle and assaulted two officers.

A defence barrister said footage showed a "third party had a machete outside a house".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer said "these other individuals" tried to attack the defendant.

The barrister said the defendant has a cocaine and pregabalin addiction which "keep him awake four to five days at a time".

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said the defendant has "racked up" 70 previous convictions and jailed him for four months.