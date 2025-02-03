Ballymena man was 'trying door handles' of vehicles on Christmas Day
Derek Allen Kirk (49), of Larne Road in Ballymena, admitted charges of tampering with two vehicles in the Harryville area of the town on December 25, 2023.
He also pleaded guilty to being disorderly and assaulting a man who received a "slap to the face".
Sentencing had been deferred from last July with a condition that there was no further offending.
Ballymena Magistrates Court has now been told the defendant stayed out of trouble.
A defence barrister said on that Christmas Day the defendant had an "episode of psychosis which was induced by a withdrawal from illicit substances".
The defendant was given a four months jail term, suspended for two years, and was fined £150.