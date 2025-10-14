Ballymena man who called himself a 'one man crime scene' stole 24 steaks worth £243
Thomas McIlhagga (46), of Chichester Park East in Ballymena, also pleaded guilty to stealing £108 worth of alcohol - three bottles of gin and three bottles of vodka - from Lidl.
The steaks were taken on July 24 this year and the alcohol was taken a week later.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court a defence barrister said the defendant had an extensive and relevant record for thefts.
He added: "The rationale behind stealing high value goods is to fuel his cocaine addiction."
He said the defendant in the past had described himself as a "one man crime scene". The defendant is on a waiting list for Community Addictions.
Deputy District Judge Alan White said the defendant had been given a chance by Probation and had failed to progress.
He said the defendant deserved to go to prison straight away but he would defer sentencing to July next year to see if he could stay out of trouble.
He said if there are further offences the defendant will be facing a nine or ten month prison term.
Judge White said the defence said the defendant is trying to address his problems. The judge told McIlhagga: "The best outcome for this community is that you are successful in that and your one man crimewave stops."