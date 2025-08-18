A Ballymena man who harassed his former partner at a charity shop has been given an Enhanced Combination Order.

Mark Allison (37), of Chichester Park East, committed the offence between June 2023 and April 2024.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told the relationship ended in June 2023 but both continued to work in the shop.

A prosecutor said the woman ended the relationship because the defendant had been "controlling".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

After the relationship ended the defendant would constantly call and text and "hang around" the shop when she was on a shift.

At one stage when she said she "just wanted to be friends" the defendant, the prosecutor said, "threatened suicide".

The defendant then phoned his ex and said he had "taken an overdose" and had been hospitalised "because of her". He turned up at her home and shouted at her.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a Victim Personal Statement was "very moving" and it was clear she had suffered "significant emotional trauma".

He said custody had been at the forefront of his mind but on balance gave the defendant an 18 months long Enhanced Combination Order and two-year Restraining Order was put in place.