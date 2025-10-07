Ballymena man who stole almost £400 worth of beauty products is sentenced

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 7th Oct 2025, 12:24 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 12:24 BST
A Ballymena man who shoplifted 'beauty and grooming products' worth £385 from Boots in the town's Tower Centre has been sentenced.

Thomas Quigley (33), with an address at Montague Park, committed theft on October 7 last year when he stole beauty and grooming products from Boots. He also stole £11 worth of beauty products from B&M in the Tower Centre.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from prison. None of the goods were recovered.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant had a record. A defence solicitor said the defendant had taken the beauty products to "fund himself".

The defendant is trying to deal with drug issues, the court was told.

Quigley has been given a three months prison term.

