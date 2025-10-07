Ballymena man who stole almost £400 worth of beauty products is sentenced
A Ballymena man who shoplifted 'beauty and grooming products' worth £385 from Boots in the town's Tower Centre has been sentenced.
Thomas Quigley (33), with an address at Montague Park, committed theft on October 7 last year when he stole beauty and grooming products from Boots. He also stole £11 worth of beauty products from B&M in the Tower Centre.
He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from prison. None of the goods were recovered.
The defendant had a record. A defence solicitor said the defendant had taken the beauty products to "fund himself".
The defendant is trying to deal with drug issues, the court was told.
Quigley has been given a three months prison term.