Ballymena man with 110 previous convictions is back in court facing new charges
Daniel Brownlee (27), with an address listed as Drumtara in Ballymena, is alleged to have assaulted a man occasioning him actual bodily harm; interfered with a vehicle at Queen Street in the town; and stolen a torch and cash on January 7 this year.
Objecting to bail, a police officer told Ballymena Magistrates Court that the defendant had allegedly entered a vehicle at Queen Street.
A man spotted the defendant from a living room and approached. The man took a photo of the defendant and Brownlee then allegedly punched him on the eye.
The court heard the defendant was recently at court charged with causing criminal damage in Ballymena including to an ATM.
The court was told the defendant had "110 convictions", including over 40 "dishonesty-related" and 30 "violence-related".
He had failed to abide by bail conditions on 27 occasions. A defence barrister said Brownlee has "long-standing addiction issues".
The lawyer said the defendant had been in a bar and "misplaced his keys" and when walking home along Queen Street "he spots these keys in this car. That is the reason why he goes into the car which is unlocked".
Bail was refused and the case was adjourned to January 30.