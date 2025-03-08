Ballymena man with 124 previous convictions caught with cocaine
A man with 124 previous convictions was caught in possession of cocaine and buprenorphine.
Kyle Rainey (33), with an address listed as Barra Drive in Ballymena, committed the offences on October 28 last year.
On September 21 last year he had stolen two electric toothbrushes worth £320 from Tesco in Ballymena. He had been banned from the shop.
On October 11 last year he was in possession of Temazepam and Pregabalin.
A defence barrister said the defendant is on a waiting list for rehab.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was given a six months prison term, suspended for two years.