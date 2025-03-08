A man with 124 previous convictions was caught in possession of cocaine and buprenorphine.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Rainey (33), with an address listed as Barra Drive in Ballymena, committed the offences on October 28 last year.

On September 21 last year he had stolen two electric toothbrushes worth £320 from Tesco in Ballymena. He had been banned from the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On October 11 last year he was in possession of Temazepam and Pregabalin.

A defence barrister said the defendant is on a waiting list for rehab.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was given a six months prison term, suspended for two years.