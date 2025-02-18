Police could smell cannabis from a man walking in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena and they noticed he was "visibly shaking and appeared nervous".

The defendant, Conor Joseph Sweeney (35), with an address listed as Cottage Mews in Ballymena, was in possession of approximately two to three grammes of cannabis on October 13 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 13, the defendant was put on Probation for a year with a condition that he engages in drug treatment.