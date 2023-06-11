The PSNI spotted that a car "slowed down considerably" as it neared their vehicle and a passenger was "slumped down as if to stop police noticing him" and when they stopped the vehicle, cannabis was found.

Mark Alan Davidson (31), of Carnduff Drive in Ballymena, admitted possessing cannabis on December 22, 2021, after he was found to have a "small amount" of cannabis in a plastic tube in his coat pocket.

At 12.15am on April 14, 2021, police were tasked to Antrim Area Hospital after it was suspected a "patient" was in possession of drugs and 30 yellow tablets - Bromazolam - were recovered.

The defendant "evaded" police at the time, the prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Ballymena courthouse

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had deferred sentence on the defendant and he had not re-offended and had engaged with Probation.