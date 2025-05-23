Ballymena man with nowhere to stay 'accessed' police station car park and demanded to be arrested
Andrew Morgan (33), of Orkney Drive in Ballymena, came to police attention at 10.30pm on Monday April 21 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that after the defendant "accessed" the car park at the police station he was removed by officers.
He told police he wished "to be arrested and to go to Maghaberry (prison)".
He became irate and shouted and swore on the street and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.
A defence solicitor said after having a "row" with a family member he left the house and without anywhere else to go the defendant had gone to the police station.
When arrested he spent time in a police cell overnight and was released on bail the next day.
Fining the defendant £200, District Judge Nigel Broderick told him: "The police have better things to do than offer you accommodation. If you repeat this behaviour you run the risk of imprisonment. Police resources are finite".
The judge said officers shouldn't have to "process you and look after you overnight".