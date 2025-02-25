A motorbike was stolen during the burglary. Photo provided by PSNI

A motorbike and an electric bicycle have been stolen during a burglary in Ballymena.

The KTM 300 Enduro and Focus Thron 6.8 were taken from a property in the Speerstown Road area between 11pm on Sunday, February 23, and 6:30am on the following day.

In a statement, PSNI Mid and East Antrim added: “Should anyone be offered these items for purchase or if you have any other information that could assist our enquiries then please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 260 of 24/02/2025.”