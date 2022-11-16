Register
Ballymena motorcyclist was doing 99mph

A man doing 99mph on a Honda Fireblade motorbike has been banned from driving for a month and fined £200.

By Court Reporter
4 minutes ago

James Andrews (61), of Drumtara, Ballymena, was detected in a 60mph zone at Moorfields Road near the town on March 26 this year.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court on November 10, the defendant had been preparing the bike for MOT.

