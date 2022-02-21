Ballymena motorist caught more than three times drink drive limit

Colette Downey (44), of Dunclug Park, committed the offence in Ballymena town centre on January 19 this year.

She collided with a car and drove on and also admitted failing to stop, remain and report and accident.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that whilst sitting parked a motorist “felt a bang” to the rear of his vehicle. Damage was caused.

He was about to open his door and check what happened when he saw a female driver in another vehicle looking at him.

He believed she was stopping to exchange details but she drove off.

The motorist noted the registration and police attended the home address of the last registered owner - the defendant.

The prosecutor said the defendant had a preliminary breath sample of 141 - the legal limit is 35 - and a subsequent evidential sample in custody was 119.

Defence solicitor John McAtamney accepted it was a “very high reading”.

He said the defendant had been driving for almost twenty years with no prior road traffic offences.

The solicitor said the defendant had gone into the town with her partner and she was going to do some shopping.

The lawyer said the partner went to a bar and the defendant joined him and had drink which mixed with medication.

The solicitor added: “She then went back to her car to pick up her groceries because the two of them had ordered a taxi but for some inexplicable reason she chose to drive”.

He said the defendant had very little memory of the incident but was “mortified” by her actions.

Mr McAtamney said the defendant told him it was the “biggest mistake of her life”.