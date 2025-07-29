Ballymena motorist did more than double the speed limit in Audi TT
A motorist was caught doing more than double the speed limit.
Peter Kane (41), of Farm Lodge Avenue in Ballymena, was detected in an Audi TT car doing 61mph in a 30mph zone at Ballymena Road, Cullybackey, on January 31 2025.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said at such a speed in a 30mph zone if the defendant had caused an accident the chances of serious injury would be "greatly increased".
The defendant has been banned from driving for two weeks and was fined £200.