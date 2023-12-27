Ballymena motorist has careless driving charge dismissed
Connor McGaughey, of Blacksgrove in the town, was charged in relation to August 20 this year.
A prosecutor said police heard a vehicle "rev its engine excessively and heard it backfire on a number of occasions".
The court was told police said there was "smoke coming from the rear of the vehicle".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was "struggling to see how that is careless driving".
A defence lawyer said there was nothing to suggest any issue with the "standard of the driving".
The judge said there may well have been an enquiry to be made about whether the exhaust was "properly silenced" and "in relation to the smoke but that is nothing to do with the manner of the driving so I am not satisfied the prosecution have proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he was driving without due care and attention and on that basis I mark the matter dismissed".