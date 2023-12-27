Register
Ballymena motorist has careless driving charge dismissed

A 20-year-old motorist who was accused of careless driving after police said an engine was revving loudly and backfiring in the area of Castle Street car park in Ballymena, has had the charge dismissed at the town's magistrates' court.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:29 GMT
Connor McGaughey, of Blacksgrove in the town, was charged in relation to August 20 this year.

A prosecutor said police heard a vehicle "rev its engine excessively and heard it backfire on a number of occasions".

The court was told police said there was "smoke coming from the rear of the vehicle".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Picture: National World
District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was "struggling to see how that is careless driving".

A defence lawyer said there was nothing to suggest any issue with the "standard of the driving".

The judge said there may well have been an enquiry to be made about whether the exhaust was "properly silenced" and "in relation to the smoke but that is nothing to do with the manner of the driving so I am not satisfied the prosecution have proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he was driving without due care and attention and on that basis I mark the matter dismissed".