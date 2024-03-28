Ballymena motorist hit speed of 100mph and performed 'undertaking' manoeuvre
A motorist who was a restricted driver at the time who hit a speed of 100mph and performed an "undertaking" manoeuvre has admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention.
Amy Stewart (21), of Waring Street in Ballymena, committed the offence on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena on February 28 last year.
A charge of exceeding a 70mph speed limit in connection with the incident was withdrawn by a prosecutor at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
The full facts of the case have yet to be outlined but the court heard the incident involved a speed of 100mph and "undertaking".
A defence barrister said the defendant, who had been a "restricted driver" in February last year, had no previous convictions.
The case was adjourned to April 16.