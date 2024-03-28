Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amy Stewart (21), of Waring Street in Ballymena, committed the offence on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena on February 28 last year.

A charge of exceeding a 70mph speed limit in connection with the incident was withdrawn by a prosecutor at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full facts of the case have yet to be outlined but the court heard the incident involved a speed of 100mph and "undertaking".

A defence barrister said the defendant, who had been a "restricted driver" in February last year, had no previous convictions.