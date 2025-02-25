Ballymena motorist taking child to swimming pool was uninsured - eighth such offence

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 25th Feb 2025, 16:03 BST

A motorist who was taking a child to a swimming pool was detected without insurance - his eighth such offence.

Thomas Joseph Crossley (30), of Cottage Mews in Ballymena, also had no licence on October 22 last year.

A prosecutor said the vehicle - a Seat Leon - was "seized" by police.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had agreed to take a child to the swimming pool.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
She said the defendant should have known not to drive given his "horrendous" previous record.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant there was "every reason" he should be jailed but the "only thing saving" him was that the last conviction was seven years ago.

The defendant was given a four months jail term, suspended for three years; was banned from driving for two years; and was fined £200.

