Ballymena motorist taking child to swimming pool was uninsured - eighth such offence
Thomas Joseph Crossley (30), of Cottage Mews in Ballymena, also had no licence on October 22 last year.
A prosecutor said the vehicle - a Seat Leon - was "seized" by police.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had agreed to take a child to the swimming pool.
She said the defendant should have known not to drive given his "horrendous" previous record.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant there was "every reason" he should be jailed but the "only thing saving" him was that the last conviction was seven years ago.
The defendant was given a four months jail term, suspended for three years; was banned from driving for two years; and was fined £200.