A motorist who was taking a child to a swimming pool was detected without insurance - his eighth such offence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Joseph Crossley (30), of Cottage Mews in Ballymena, also had no licence on October 22 last year.

A prosecutor said the vehicle - a Seat Leon - was "seized" by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence solicitor said the defendant had agreed to take a child to the swimming pool.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

She said the defendant should have known not to drive given his "horrendous" previous record.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant there was "every reason" he should be jailed but the "only thing saving" him was that the last conviction was seven years ago.

The defendant was given a four months jail term, suspended for three years; was banned from driving for two years; and was fined £200.