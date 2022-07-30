Loading...

Ballymena murder: second arrest made following death of Victor Hamilton

Detectives investigating the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton in Ballymena made a second arrest last night (Friday, July 29).

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 8:06 am

The body of Mr Hamilton was found in Orkney Drive in Ballymena on Wednesday, July 27.

It is understood he had only moved to Ballymena from Carrickfergus recently after becoming homeless.

A police spokesperson said detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team had arrested a 23-year-old woman in the Belfast area on suspicion of murder. She remains in police custody at this time.

Victor Hamilton.

A 29-year-old man arrested in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh on Thursday also remains in custody.

Detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information which could assist them with their enquiries to call 101 and quote reference number 273 of 27/07/22.

Police at Orkney Drive, Ballymena, where Victor Hamilton's body was found. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye