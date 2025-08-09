Ballymena: one arrest after man injured in incident

Published 9th Aug 2025, 11:09 BST
Police made one arrest following an incident in Ballymena which led to a man being hospitalised.

It occurred in the Glenarm Court area around 6.40pm on Friday ( August 8).

In a statement issued on Friday night, police said a man aged in his 50s was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which, were not believed to be life threatening.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Police said there was no ongoing risk to the public, however officers remained at the scene following the incident.

