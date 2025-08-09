Ballymena: one arrest after man injured in incident
Police made one arrest following an incident in Ballymena which led to a man being hospitalised.
It occurred in the Glenarm Court area around 6.40pm on Friday ( August 8).
In a statement issued on Friday night, police said a man aged in his 50s was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which, were not believed to be life threatening.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
Police said there was no ongoing risk to the public, however officers remained at the scene following the incident.