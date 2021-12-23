Ballymena pensioner struck in face during ‘despicable’ burgarly

Police have described the incident as ‘cowardly and despicable’ and have appealed for anyone who can help with their investigation into the assault and burglary to come forward.

The incident took place at a house in the Brook Park area of the town at around 7.35pm.

Inspector Riddell said: “The homeowner – a man aged in his late 80s – was confronted by a male intruder who asked for his wallet.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

“When the victim refused, the suspect struck him to the face resulting in a laceration to the forehead.

“He was later taken to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“It’s not known, at this stage, if anything has been taken. However, without doubt, this was a particularly cowardly and despicable crime, which has left the victim understandably shaken.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1704 of 22/12/21.

“If you were in the area around that time and noticed any suspicious activity, or if you could possibly have captured dash cam footage, please get in touch.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org