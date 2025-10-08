Ballymena: police appealing for information over stolen 1987 Toyota Corolla
Police are appealing for information in relation to a 1987 Toyota Corolla reported stolen from the Ballymena area.
The investigation is ongoing, and the PSNI is asking anyone who might have any information which could assist with their enquiries to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number #1334 of 07/03/25/.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.