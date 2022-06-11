Loading...

Ballymena police arrest man in connection with Orkney Drive assault

Ballymena police have renewed an appeal for information in relation to an assault in the town a week ago.

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 8:10 am

They have urged anyone who can help with their investigation into the incident in Orkney Drive in the early hours of Saturday, June 4 to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Macaulay said: “Shortly before 2.20am, it was reported that a man in his 50s had been assaulted in the Orkney Drive area, sustaining injuries to his hands, and puncture wounds to his face and head.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Orkney Drive in Ballymena. Picture: Google

“On Thursday, June 9, following searches of two properties in Ballymena, police arrested a 22-year-old male on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, and detectives are appealing to anyone who has any information which could assist to call 101 and quote reference number 216 of 04/06/22.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

