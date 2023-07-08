Register
Ballymena police arrest pair after late night knife incident is reported

Two arrests have been made after a man and woman, armed with a knife, were reported to have been banging on doors in a residential area of Ballymena.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jul 2023, 13:12 BST

A PSNI spokesperson said two people were arrested by police on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

“At around 11.30pm on Friday, July 7, police received a report of a man and woman banging on doors in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena. It was reported both were armed with a knife and shouting at the occupants of the property.

"Officers attended and arrested a 42-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman. Both are in custody at this stage.”

Clonavon Terrace in Ballymena. Picture: GoogleClonavon Terrace in Ballymena. Picture: Google
Clonavon Terrace in Ballymena. Picture: Google

Police say their enquiries into this incident are ongoing and they are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 2176 of 07/07/23.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org