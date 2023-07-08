Two arrests have been made after a man and woman, armed with a knife, were reported to have been banging on doors in a residential area of Ballymena.

A PSNI spokesperson said two people were arrested by police on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

“At around 11.30pm on Friday, July 7, police received a report of a man and woman banging on doors in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena. It was reported both were armed with a knife and shouting at the occupants of the property.

"Officers attended and arrested a 42-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman. Both are in custody at this stage.”

Clonavon Terrace in Ballymena. Picture: Google

Police say their enquiries into this incident are ongoing and they are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 2176 of 07/07/23.