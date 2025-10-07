Ballymena: police investigating disorder release images of four people they wish to speak to
In a statement issued today (Tuesday, October 7), the PSNI said: “We are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals.
"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, this can be through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1 .
"Please do not comment on this post with information.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Police can also be contacted on 101.