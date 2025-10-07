Ballymena: police investigating disorder release images of four people they wish to speak to

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Oct 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 15:12 BST
Police have issued images of four people they would like to speak to: from left to right, UKM206, UKM 200, UKM 205 and (bottom right) UKM 4. Images provided by PSNIplaceholder image
Police have released images of four people they would like to speak to in relation to their investigation into disorder and attacks on officers in the Ballymena area between Monday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 11.

In a statement issued today (Tuesday, October 7), the PSNI said: “We are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals.

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, this can be through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1 .

"Please do not comment on this post with information.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Police can also be contacted on 101.

