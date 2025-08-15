Ballymena: police investigating disorder release images of two people they would like to speak to
Police have today (Friday, August 15) issued images of two people they would like to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation into disorder in the Ballymena area in June.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “We are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals.
"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage please contact police.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Police can also be contacted on 101.