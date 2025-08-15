Ballymena: police investigating disorder release images of two people they would like to speak to

Police would like to speak with these people. Images provided by PSNI

Police have today (Friday, August 15) issued images of two people they would like to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation into disorder in the Ballymena area in June.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the PSNI said: “We are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals.

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage please contact police.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Police can also be contacted on 101.