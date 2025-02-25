Police are appealing for information in relation to a hit and run road traffic collision in Ballymena.

The incident involving a pedestrian occurred in the Bridge Street area on Monday (February 24), between 9.30am and 9.45am.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “If you witnessed this incident or have any information that could assist in our enquiries please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 501 from the 24/02/2025.”