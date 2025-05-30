The PSNI has warned that young children are being put at risk as a result of illegal scrambler use near a church in Ballymena.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say they have been made aware of an increase in anti-social behaviour involving scramblers and quads in and around the area of Green Pastures Church.

In a statement on Friday (May 30), they added: “Recently, scramblers and quads have been riding on footpaths and car parks outside the church during the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say scramblers and quads have been riding on footpaths and carparks outside the church. Image: Google

"This, needless to say, poses a massive risk to members of the public who frequent the church to enjoy the facilities, many of which are young children.

"Police would like to appeal to those involved to refrain from riding scramblers and quads in these public areas.

"Our aim is to keep everyone within our community safe, so if you see off road vehicles being used illegally or dangerously, or if you have any information which may assist us stopping this behaviour please call 101 or Crimestoppers.”