Ballymena: police issue warning after 'increase in anti-social behaviour involving scramblers and quads' in Green Pastures Church area
Police say they have been made aware of an increase in anti-social behaviour involving scramblers and quads in and around the area of Green Pastures Church.
In a statement on Friday (May 30), they added: “Recently, scramblers and quads have been riding on footpaths and car parks outside the church during the day.
"This, needless to say, poses a massive risk to members of the public who frequent the church to enjoy the facilities, many of which are young children.
"Police would like to appeal to those involved to refrain from riding scramblers and quads in these public areas.
"Our aim is to keep everyone within our community safe, so if you see off road vehicles being used illegally or dangerously, or if you have any information which may assist us stopping this behaviour please call 101 or Crimestoppers.”