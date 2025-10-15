Police are asking these people to come forward to them, from left to right: UKM207 2, UKM167 2, UK189 1, UKM210 2. Images provided by PSNI

Police have issued images of four people they would like to speak to in connection with their ongoing investigation into disorder between Monday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 11, in the Ballymena area.

In a statement issued today (October 15), the PSNI said: “We are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals.

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, this can be through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Police can also be contacted on 101.