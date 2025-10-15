Ballymena: police release images of four people they would like to speak to as part of investigation into disorder
In a statement issued today (October 15), the PSNI said: “We are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals.
"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, this can be through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Police can also be contacted on 101.