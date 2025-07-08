Ballymena: police release images of person they wish to speak to in connection with investigation into disorder

Published 8th Jul 2025, 21:04 BST
Police have released images of a person they wish to speak to. Picture released by PSNIplaceholder image
Police have released two images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation into disorder and attacks on officers in the Ballymena area since Monday, June 9.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (July 8), the PSNI said: “We are asking this individual to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying this individual.

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, this can be through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1

"Please do not comment on this post with information."

Police added that a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

