Ballymena: police release images of person they would like to speak to in connection with disorder probe

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2025, 11:47 BST
As part of an ongoing investigation into disorder in Ballymena in June, police have today (Thursday, September 11) released images of a person they would like to speak to.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police would like to speak with this person in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since 9th June 2025 in the Ballymena area.

Most Popular

"We are asking this individual, or anyone who can assist in identifying this individual, to come forward to police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for a free Northern Ireland World newsletter and let us bring the news to you

Police are asking this individual to come forward to them. Images provided by PSNIplaceholder image
Police are asking this individual to come forward to them. Images provided by PSNI

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage please contact police.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Police can also be contacted on 101.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice