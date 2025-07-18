Ballymena: police release images of two people they wish to speak to in connection with investigation into disorder

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jul 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 15:41 BST
Police have released images of two people they wish to speak to. Photos provided by PSNIplaceholder image
Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to in relation to their investigation into disorder and attacks on police officers in the Ballymena area last month.

In a statement on Friday (July 18), the PSNI said: “Can you identify the following individuals? We are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals.

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, this can be through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1

"Please do not comment on this post with information.”

Police added that a report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

