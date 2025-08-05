Ballymena: police release images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with disorder probe
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police would like to speak with these people, in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since 9th June 2025 in the Ballymena area.
"We are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals. If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage please contact police.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Police can also be contacted on 101.