Police are appealing for information after a black golf buggy was taken on an ‘early-hours joyride’ in Ballymena on Monday morning.

They are also urging members of the public not to re-share social media videos currently circulating online.

The incident happened shortly after 4.30am in the Galgorm Road area of Gracehill.

Sergeant Bateman said: “Following the report made to police, it would appear that three men were involved in driving the golf buggy out of the Galgorm Road area, towards Lisnafillon Lane before abandoning the buggy in a nearby field.

Police are appealing for information after a black golf buggy was taken on an early-hours joyride in the Galgorm Road area of Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker

"A golf buggy matching the description of the one reported missing, was recovered from the Galgorm Road area shortly after 9am this morning and an investigation has commenced to identify those involved.

"We are aware of social media videos circulating online and would ask the public not to re-share these, but to make contact with police to assist with our enquiries.