Ballymena police seek witnesses after dangerous driving incident involving blue Honda Civic
They have issued a photo of a blue Honda Civic which they say had been driven dangerously in the Ballymena area on Monday afternoon (April 14) and are urging anyone who witnessed this or who has relevant dashcam footage to come forward.
The car was reported to have been driven dangerously on the Antrim Road, Ballymena, on the Seven Towers Roundabout and then unto M2B northbound between 3.56pm and 4pm.
The vehicle was subsequently located parked up in Pennybridge Industrial Estate and the driver fled on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 1146 of 14/04/2025.