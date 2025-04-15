Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Ballymena are seeking information from the public after the driver of a vehicle suspected of dangerous driving made off on foot.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have issued a photo of a blue Honda Civic which they say had been driven dangerously in the Ballymena area on Monday afternoon (April 14) and are urging anyone who witnessed this or who has relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

The car was reported to have been driven dangerously on the Antrim Road, Ballymena, on the Seven Towers Roundabout and then unto M2B northbound between 3.56pm and 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle was subsequently located parked up in Pennybridge Industrial Estate and the driver fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 1146 of 14/04/2025.