Ballymena: police seize '£6,000' worth of suspected drugs and imitation firearm during search

Published 11th Jul 2025, 17:11 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 17:20 BST
Police in Ballymena have seized suspected Class A, B and C drugs with a total estimated street value of approximately £6,000.

The haul was made during a search in the town on Thursday (July 10).

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Alongside the seizure of drugs, which included a quantity of suspected cocaine, officers also seized a sum of cash, an electronic device, and a suspected imitation firearm.

"Police enquiries remain ongoing at this time. We would appeal to anyone with concerns or information about suspected drug-related activity to call 101.”

