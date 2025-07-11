Police in Ballymena have seized suspected Class A, B and C drugs with a total estimated street value of approximately £6,000.

The haul was made during a search in the town on Thursday (July 10).

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Alongside the seizure of drugs, which included a quantity of suspected cocaine, officers also seized a sum of cash, an electronic device, and a suspected imitation firearm.

"Police enquiries remain ongoing at this time. We would appeal to anyone with concerns or information about suspected drug-related activity to call 101.”