Police in Ballymena have seized quantities of suspected class A, B and C drugs with an estimated value of £2,250.

A sum of cash and various electronic devices were also recovered after District Support Team officers conducted a search at a property in the St Patrick’s area of the town on Monday (October 6).

Police enquiries into the matter are continuing and anyone with information about the supply, possession or misuse of drugs is asked to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting for, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.