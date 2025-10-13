Ballymena police seize suspected drugs worth £3,000 after observing 'suspicious male'
Officers from the Ballymena District Support Team were on routine patrol on Saturday when they observed the person.
As a result of a search and follow up house search, quantities of suspected class B drugs, with an estimated value of £3,000, along with a sum of cash and various electronic devices were recovered.
Police enquiries into the matter are continuing.
Officers are urging anyone with information about the supply, possession or misuse of drugs to call them on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.