Ballymena police seize suspected drugs worth £3,000 after observing 'suspicious male'

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Oct 2025, 08:10 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 08:13 BST
Suspected drugs worth £3,000 have been seized after police in Ballymena town centre noticed a male behaving suspiciously.

Officers from the Ballymena District Support Team were on routine patrol on Saturday when they observed the person.

As a result of a search and follow up house search, quantities of suspected class B drugs, with an estimated value of £3,000, along with a sum of cash and various electronic devices were recovered.

Police enquiries into the matter are continuing.

Police in Ballymena have seized quantities of suspected class B drugs, with an estimated value of £3,000, along with a sum of cash and various electronic devices. Picture: Press Eye (stock image)

Officers are urging anyone with information about the supply, possession or misuse of drugs to call them on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

