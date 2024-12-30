Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are treating a fire at a block of flats in Ballymena on Sunday (December 29) as arson.

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Officers attended a report of a fire at the property on the Larne Road shortly before 4.20pm.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance, and had extinguished the blaze. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“The incident is being treated as arson at this time, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 933 of 29/12/24.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.