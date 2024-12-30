Ballymena: police treating blaze at block of flats as arson

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Dec 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 14:34 BST
Police are treating a fire at a block of flats in Ballymena on Sunday (December 29) as arson.

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Officers attended a report of a fire at the property on the Larne Road shortly before 4.20pm.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance, and had extinguished the blaze. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters tackled the blaze. Image: NIFRSFirefighters tackled the blaze. Image: NIFRS
“The incident is being treated as arson at this time, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 933 of 29/12/24.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

