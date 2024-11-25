Money seized by police in Ballymena after two search operations has been donated to a children’s charity.

The PSNI presented a cheque for £1,735 to Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice last week, following a successful court outcome on Tuesday, September 17, at Antrim Crown Court.

Following an arrest by members of Antrim’s District Support Team, a man appeared before the courts and was convicted in relation to two counts of making an offer to supply a Class B Controlled drug and possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with intent to supply. Ten other counts were left on the books.

As a result of the subsequent court case, the sentence included a forfeiture order being issued for the cash seized from two searches of the same property over a five month period totalling £1,735.

A police spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be donating the money to a fantastic cause following the successful outcome from the courts, and we sincerely hope the money will serve Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice well in their ongoing work in providing services to support families with children with life-limiting conditions.

“The positive outcome should send a clear message to drug dealers who are harming our communities. As always, we work best when partnered with the public, so if you know who is dealing drugs in your area, please tell us, so we can target them and stop them profiting from the most vulnerable in our society.”

Police added, if you have any information on the illicit supply or use of drugs, contact them on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.