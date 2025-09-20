Ballymena: PSNI appeal after 20 sheep are reported stolen
Police have been made aware of the theft of 20 sheep from land in the Ballymena area.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help with their enquiries to get in touch.
The theft is reported to have taken place on land adjacent to the Cromkill Road between August 21 and August 28.
"Any member of the public that has information concerning this or suspicious activity in the area between these dates please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 700 of 18/09/25,” a police spokesperson said.