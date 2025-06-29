A second man has been arrested in connection with slurry being spread on a number of roads in Ballymena on Saturday morning.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Sunday morning on suspicion of criminal damage, aiding and abetting criminal damage and causing material to be deposited on a road.

He remains in custody at this time.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the matter is being treated as a hate crime and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 191 of 28/06/25.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old man was charged with criminal damage, possession of an article with a blade or point and causing material to be deposited on a road.

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 30.

The incident, which was widely condemned, took place hours before the first Mid and East Antrim Pride event took place in Ballymena.