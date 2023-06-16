North Antrim residents are being advised of changes to the operating hours at the Ballymena PSNI enquiry office today (Friday).

In a statement issued this morning (June 16), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Ballymena enquiry office will be closed to the public today (Friday).

"For those who require face to face interaction, our Antrim enquiry office will be operating as normal to support victims of crime and to enable crimes to be reported in a timely manner.

“Opening hours for Antrim are 11am to 7pm, Monday to Friday.

"Please be advised, all enquiry offices close between 3pm and 3.30pm for lunch. During this time, a report can be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport"

The news comes after the PSNI announced yesterday (Thursday) that the enquiry office at Newtownabbey Police Station would be closed all of June 15 and from 4pm today.