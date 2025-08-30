Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a number of burglaries of commercial premises in Ballymena town centre during the early hours of Saturday morning

A police spokesperson said that at approximately 3am on August 30, it is believed that a male had broken the window of a shop front in the Broughshane Street area before entering the premises and making off with a drawer from the till.

"It is also believed the same male has entered another commercial premises in the Larne Link retail site by smashing a window before making off with till drawers and a sum of money,” the spokesperson added.

"We are currently investigating a number of lines of enquiry in our efforts to identify the suspect and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 355 of 30/08/25.”