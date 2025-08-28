Ballymena: PSNI investigating disorder release image of person they 'wish to speak to'

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Aug 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 10:32 BST
Police have issued an image of an individual they wish to speak to in relation to their investigation into disorder in Ballymena. Picture: released by PSNIplaceholder image
Police have issued an image of an individual they wish to speak to in relation to their investigation into disorder in Ballymena. Picture: released by PSNI
Police have issued an image of a person who they would ‘like to speak to’ in connection with their investigation into disorder in Ballymena earlier this summer.

“Can you identify this individual? Police would like to speak with this person in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since June 9 in the Ballymena area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The person is asked to come forward to police, as is anyone who can assist in identifying the individual.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ . You can also contact police on 101.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice