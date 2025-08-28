Police have issued an image of an individual they wish to speak to in relation to their investigation into disorder in Ballymena. Picture: released by PSNI

Police have issued an image of a person who they would ‘like to speak to’ in connection with their investigation into disorder in Ballymena earlier this summer.

“Can you identify this individual? Police would like to speak with this person in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since June 9 in the Ballymena area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The person is asked to come forward to police, as is anyone who can assist in identifying the individual.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ . You can also contact police on 101.