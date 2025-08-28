Ballymena: PSNI investigating disorder release image of person they 'wish to speak to'
“Can you identify this individual? Police would like to speak with this person in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since June 9 in the Ballymena area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
The person is asked to come forward to police, as is anyone who can assist in identifying the individual.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ . You can also contact police on 101.