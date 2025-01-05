Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information regarding an assault at the end of December involving a large group of males.

The incident occurred close to premises on Springwell Street in the town at approximately 2.30am on Sunday, December 29.

Anyone who believes they may have witnessed anything or can be of any assistance is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 871 30/12/24.