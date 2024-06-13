Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An R driver caught doing more than double his permitted speed of 45mph was on his way to the Mourne Mountains for a hiking trip, a court was told.

Kyle Rainey (18), of Barra Drive in Ballymena, was detected doing 92mph on the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim town on April 19 this year.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday. A defence solicitor said the defendant was on his way to a hiking trip in the Mournes.

Banning the defendant from driving for a month and fining him £150, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Unfortunately, for some reason disproportionately, young men appear in court for speeding more than other people in society.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

"It is every parent's worst nightmare to have a police officer come to the door and knock it and say their child has been involved in a serious accident. Speed is a major cause of accidents.