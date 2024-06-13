Ballymena R driver on way to Mourne Mountains allowed speed to climb to 92mph
Kyle Rainey (18), of Barra Drive in Ballymena, was detected doing 92mph on the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim town on April 19 this year.
He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday. A defence solicitor said the defendant was on his way to a hiking trip in the Mournes.
Banning the defendant from driving for a month and fining him £150, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Unfortunately, for some reason disproportionately, young men appear in court for speeding more than other people in society.
"It is every parent's worst nightmare to have a police officer come to the door and knock it and say their child has been involved in a serious accident. Speed is a major cause of accidents.
"The reason you are asked to do 45mph is because you are a relatively inexperienced driver and this is far too high a speed that must be met with a disqualification, not just to punish you but to act as a deterrence to others that inexperienced drivers must adhere to the regulations".