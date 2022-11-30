Police are appealing for information after a report of an aggravated burglary in the Hollybank Park area of Ballymena this morning (Wednesday).

It was reported that a male entered the property through a back door, using screwdrivers to gain access, before making off with a number of items.

District Commander Superintendent Kearney said: “We received a report shortly after 7.30am this morning that a house in the area had been broken into and multiple rooms had been ransacked.

“The caller, aged 86, stated an unknown male entered the house around 4am this morning and didn’t leave until shortly before 7.30am, spending a considerable amount of time in the property. During this time, the male had the run of the house, forcing the occupant to stay in bed, whilst a number of bank cards, bank books, a sum of cash and jewellery were taken.

“The occupant of the house was assaulted, fortunately they have not sustained any injuries, however, they have been left very badly shaken.

“This is a despicable incident and a team of detectives are investigating. We believe one male was involved and has been rummaging through other gardens in the area.

“Please be assured that our neighbourhood policing team will be increasing patrols in the area over the coming days.