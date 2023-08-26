Detectives in Ballymena say they are treating a house fire as arson with intent to endanger life.

They are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to the incident in which petrol bombs were believed to have been thrown at a property on Thursday night (August 24).

Detective Sergeant Macaulay said: “Police received a report just after 11.15pm of a fire at an address in Brooke Park. Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"It is believed three petrol bombs were thrown through a living room and a bedroom window. Thankfully the resident was evacuated without serious injury.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to the report of a fire at a property in Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker

"Three suspects were involved, all wearing dark clothing. One of the suspects made off in the direction of Larne Road with the other two making off in the direction of Harryville Community Centre.

"We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and enquires into the circumstances are ongoing.