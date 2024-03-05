Ballymena resident left ‘shaken’ after two petrol bombs thrown through living room window
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement appealing for information about the incident, police said: “Shortly before 10.15pm on Monday, March 4, it was reported that two petrol bombs were thrown through the living room window of a house in the area. Thankfully, neither of these ignited. A male occupant who was in the property at the time has been left shaken.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, including CCTV or other video footage, to ring 101 quoting reference number 1896 of 4/3/24.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have information regarding a male who is believed to have been in the area at the time. He is described as wearing dark clothing, with a baseball cap and a hood over his head. He also had his face covered was wearing blue gloves."
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.