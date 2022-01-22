Ballymena searches find heroin, cocaine and substantial amount of cash

Police reported this morning (Saturday, January 22) that Ballymena PSNI’s district support team and colleagues carried out a number of searches in relation to drug supply in the local area.

Suspected Class A drugs (heroin and cocaine), class B drugs, along with electronic devices and substantial amounts of cash were seized during these searches.

“One male has since appeared in court and has been remanded regarding one of the searches,” a police spokesperson said.

Some of the drugs and cash seized by police in Ballymena.