Ballymena searches find heroin, cocaine and substantial amount of cash

Drugs including heroin and cocaine, along with “substantial” amounts of cash have been seized by police in Ballymena.

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 8:54 am

Police reported this morning (Saturday, January 22) that Ballymena PSNI’s district support team and colleagues carried out a number of searches in relation to drug supply in the local area.

Suspected Class A drugs (heroin and cocaine), class B drugs, along with electronic devices and substantial amounts of cash were seized during these searches.

“One male has since appeared in court and has been remanded regarding one of the searches,” a police spokesperson said.

Some of the drugs and cash seized by police in Ballymena.

“Please continue to support us in our efforts to remove drugs from your community and disrupt people who profit from drug supply.”

Read More

Read More
Ballymena cardiac arrest survivor donates five defibs to local area